2024 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel (7:15 a.m. Thursday, No. 1 / 12:40 p.m. Friday, No. 10). The event's reigning low PGA Professional, Block will hit the first tee shot off No. 1 at Valhalla. He’ll be joined by reigning winning European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald (who will also captain the side in 2025) and past PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel, who won in 2003 at Oak Hill.

Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas (7:53 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:18 p.m. Friday, No. 1). The precocious Åberg, who finished runner-up at last month’s Masters in his major debut, will look to carry that form to Valhalla. He’ll do so alongside Schauffele, who has notched six top-five finishes in majors but has yet to win one, and Thomas, the Louisville native who has won two PGA Championships (2017, 2022) and would love to show out for his hometown fans.

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley (8:04 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:29 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Among Woods’ record-tying 82 PGA TOUR titles is the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he took down Bob May in a three-hole playoff for his third straight major title (Woods completed the “Tiger Slam” at the following Masters). He’ll play alongside 14-time TOUR winner Scott, chasing his second major title, and 2011 PGA champion Bradley – who won at Atlanta Athletic Club in his first major start.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (8:15 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:40 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Fresh off a dominant win at Quail Hollow, the world No. 2 McIlroy looks to snap a 10-year victory drought in major championships (his fourth and most recent major came in Valhalla in 2014). He’ll compete alongside Johnson, a two-time major champion, and Rose, 2013 U.S. Open winner and 2016 Olympic gold medalist.

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth (8:37 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 2:02 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Last year’s PGA champion Koepka, a five-time major champion, will play alongside Homa – seeking his first major title, but coming off a major-best T3 at last month’s Masters – and three-time major winner Spieth, who looks to complete the elusive career Grand Slam.

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young (2:02 p.m. Thursday, No. 1 / 8:37 a.m. Friday, No. 10). Fowler, a six-time TOUR winner, has notched 13 top-10s in majors but has yet to break through for his first major title. He’ll look to change that at Valhalla, where he’ll play the first two rounds alongside two-time major champion Rahm and rising star Cameron Young, who has recorded five top-10s in his last eight majors but has yet to win on TOUR.