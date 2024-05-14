2024 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
4 Min Read
The 2024 PGA Championship is set to begin from Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday, May 16. (Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the PGA Championship, contested at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
There’s no shortage of storylines into the week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler seeks his fifth win in six starts, fresh off the birth of his first son last week. Rory McIlroy, who won the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, looks to ride the hot hand after a five-shot win at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship. Tiger Woods, 2000 PGA winner at Valhalla, is back after setting a Masters record with his 24th straight made cut at Augusta National last month. Louisville native Justin Thomas will play his first TOUR event in his hometown, a major championship no less.
And of course there’s PGA of America professional Michael Block, returning to the PGA Championship after a T15 last year at Oak Hill. Block is one of 21 club professionals in this week's field, joining the top 20 finishers from this year's PGA Professional Championship.
The 156-player field will compete in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 tees in the opening two rounds, with morning and afternoon waves, before a 36-hole cut to the top 70 players and ties. There is no cut between the third and fourth rounds. In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes, there will be a three-hole playoff (Nos. 13, 17 and 18). If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff on Nos. 18, 13, 17 and 18, repeated.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship (all times in ET):
- Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel (7:15 a.m. Thursday, No. 1 / 12:40 p.m. Friday, No. 10). The event's reigning low PGA Professional, Block will hit the first tee shot off No. 1 at Valhalla. He’ll be joined by reigning winning European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald (who will also captain the side in 2025) and past PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel, who won in 2003 at Oak Hill.
- Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas (7:53 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:18 p.m. Friday, No. 1). The precocious Åberg, who finished runner-up at last month’s Masters in his major debut, will look to carry that form to Valhalla. He’ll do so alongside Schauffele, who has notched six top-five finishes in majors but has yet to win one, and Thomas, the Louisville native who has won two PGA Championships (2017, 2022) and would love to show out for his hometown fans.
- Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley (8:04 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:29 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Among Woods’ record-tying 82 PGA TOUR titles is the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he took down Bob May in a three-hole playoff for his third straight major title (Woods completed the “Tiger Slam” at the following Masters). He’ll play alongside 14-time TOUR winner Scott, chasing his second major title, and 2011 PGA champion Bradley – who won at Atlanta Athletic Club in his first major start.
- Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (8:15 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 1:40 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Fresh off a dominant win at Quail Hollow, the world No. 2 McIlroy looks to snap a 10-year victory drought in major championships (his fourth and most recent major came in Valhalla in 2014). He’ll compete alongside Johnson, a two-time major champion, and Rose, 2013 U.S. Open winner and 2016 Olympic gold medalist.
- Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth (8:37 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 / 2:02 p.m. Friday, No. 1). Last year’s PGA champion Koepka, a five-time major champion, will play alongside Homa – seeking his first major title, but coming off a major-best T3 at last month’s Masters – and three-time major winner Spieth, who looks to complete the elusive career Grand Slam.
- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young (2:02 p.m. Thursday, No. 1 / 8:37 a.m. Friday, No. 10). Fowler, a six-time TOUR winner, has notched 13 top-10s in majors but has yet to break through for his first major title. He’ll look to change that at Valhalla, where he’ll play the first two rounds alongside two-time major champion Rahm and rising star Cameron Young, who has recorded five top-10s in his last eight majors but has yet to win on TOUR.
- Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler (2:13 p.m. Thursday, No. 1 / 8:48 a.m. Friday, No. 10). The last three major winners will play together in this dynamic grouping, as last month’s Masters champion Scheffler (still alive for the single-season Grand Slam) will compete alongside last year’s U.S. Open champion Clark and The Open winner Harman.
Here’s a look at all groupings for the opening two rounds at the 106th PGA Championship.
Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)
7:15 a.m./12:40 p.m.: Michael Block*, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
7:26 a.m./12:51 p.m.: Jeff Kellen*, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
7:37 a.m./1:02 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Josh Speight*, Matt Wallace
7:48 a.m./1:13 p.m.: Zac Oakley*, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
7:59 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
8:10 a.m./1:35 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
8:21 a.m./1:46 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
8:32 a.m./1:57 p.m.: John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
8:43 a.m./2:08 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
8:54 a.m./2:19 p.m.: Ben Polland*, Zac Blair, Ryan van Velzen
9:05 a.m./2:30 p.m.: Jeremy Wells*, Sami Valimaki, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9:16 a.m./2:41 p.m.: Jared Jones*, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
9:27 a.m./2:52 p.m.: Kyle Mendoza*, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen
12:45 p.m./7:20 a.m.: David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
12:56 p.m./7:31 a.m.: Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
1:07 p.m./7:42 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Cam Davis, Harris English
1:18 p.m./7:53 a.m.: Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Højgaard
1:29 p.m./8:04 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
1:40 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
1:51 p.m./8:26 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:02 p.m./8:37 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
2:13 p.m./8:48 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
2:24 p.m./8:59 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
2:35 p.m./9:10 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
2:46 p.m./9:21 a.m.: Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
2:57 p.m./9:32 a.m.: Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan
Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)
7:20 a.m./12:45 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet*, Adrian Meronk
7:31 a.m./12:56 p.m.: Larkin Gross*, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
7:42 a.m./1:07 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
7:53 a.m./1:18 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
8:04 a.m./1:29 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
8:15 a.m./1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
8:26 a.m./1:51 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
8:37 a.m./2:02 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
8:48 a.m./2:13 p.m.: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
8:59 a.m./2:24 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
9:10 a.m./2:35 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
9:21 a.m./2:46 p.m.: Andy Svoboda*, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
9:32 a.m./2:57 p.m.: Preston Cole*, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
12:40 p.m./7:15 a.m.: Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg , Kazuma Kobori
12:51 p.m./7:26 a.m.: Josh Bevell*, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
1:02 p.m./7:37 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller*, Charley Hoffman
1:13 p.m./7:48 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
1:24 p.m./7:59 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston
1:35 p.m./ 8:10 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
1:46 p.m./8:21 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Højgaard
1:57 p.m./8:32 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
2:08 p.m./8:43 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Beau Hossler
2:19 p.m./8:54 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
2:30 p.m. 9:05 a.m.: John Somers*, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
2:41 p.m./9:16 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser*, Alejandro Tosti
2:52 p.m./9:27 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington*, Chris Gotterup
*Denotes PGA Professional