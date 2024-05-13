Michael Block ready for PGA Championship spotlight one year after everything changed

It has been important to differentiate what he sees online from what he feels in everyday life. Block gets recognized daily. It happens at the grocery store, on the golf course, and everywhere in between. Fans ask for pictures and videos and recall where they were when Block made his ace at Oak Hill’s 15th. He can’t make it through dinner without being interrupted by well-wishers, and the autograph seekers have been lined up after his rounds in the six pro events, including the Australian Open, he’s played since Oak Hill.