Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship with a back injury. Matsuyama, the winner of this season’s Genesis Invitational, pulled out before his 1:28 p.m. ET tee time Thursday. He was scheduled to play alongside FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala.
"I suffered tightness in my back this morning during training and it never loosened up enough to start the first round," Matsuyama said in a statement. "I want to thank Wells Fargo and everyone at Quail Hollow for their warm hospitality. I'm sorry I wasn't able to tee it up today and best wishes for another great event."
There are no alternates in Signature Events, so Hovland and Theegala will play as a twosome on Thursday and Friday. Players were grouped in threesomes for the first two rounds this week because of inclement weather.
Matsuyama is sixth in the FedExCup standings. He had finished in the top 12 in four of his previous five starts, including his victory at Riviera and top-10s at THE PLAYERS Championship (T6) and Valero Texas Open (T7).
Matsuyama has struggled with injuries in recent years, withdrawing from four events in the previous two seasons. The 32-year-old has nine PGA TOUR wins, including the 2021 Masters.