Joe Gorder elected as PGA TOUR Enterprises Chairman

Gorder serves Valero Energy Corporation as its Executive Chairman of the Board, a position he assumed in June 2023 after retiring as Chief Executive Officer. During Gorder’s tenure as CEO, which began in 2014, Valero has ascended the Global Fortune 500 rankings (No. 40) as a leading manufacturer of low-carbon liquid transportation fuels. Gorder and Valero have been steadfast supporters of the PGA TOUR for more than two decades, as Valero has served as title sponsor of the Valero Texas Open since 2002 with the partnership secure through 2028. During that time Valero has generated more than $250 million in total charitable giving, including $24 million in 2024. Gorder joined the PGA TOUR Policy Board last year as an Independent Director following a comprehensive search process, led by Player Directors Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson and Independent Directors Mark Flaherty and Mary Meeker. Gorder will maintain his position as an Independent Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, while leading the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors.