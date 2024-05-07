Weather forecast: Thunderstoms, wet conditions likely for Wells Fargo
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 69 players at the Wells Fargo Championship will be grouped in threesomes for the first two rounds because of expected thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.
Groups will tee off between 11 a.m. and 1:01 p.m. both days.
The PGA TOUR’s official forecast describes Thursday as “the most active weather day” of the week because of a cold front moving through the area. Thunderstorms are likely during the first round and there is a 60 percent forecast of rain due to a cold front hitting the area. Some of the storms could be severe.
Rain will be in the area again on Friday but there isn't expected to be any thunderstorm activity.
Once the weekend arrives, the rain is gone. There will be cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures hitting the mid-70s.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast at Quail Hollow, as of Tuesday, May 7:
- Wednesday: Slight chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms with a 30% chance of rain. Projected rainfall is .10 inches. High 89 F, Low 70 F. Winds W/SW 6-12 mph.
- Thursday: Afternoon thunderstorms are likely, with a 60% chance of rain. Projected rainfall is .25 inches. High 83 F, Low 71 F. Winds W 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy and showers are possible, with a 40% chance of rain. Projected rainfall is just .10 inches. High 76 F, Low 63 F. Winds NW 8-15 mph.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy, with zero chance of rain. High 74 F, Low 55 F. Winds W 6-12 mph.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy, with zero chance of rain. High 75 F, Low 57 F. Winds NW 6-12 mph.