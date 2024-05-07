Tiger Woods headlines PGA Championship field

Woods said after last month’s Masters, where he set the tournament record for consecutive cuts made (24), that he intended to make a scouting trip to Valhalla, where he won the 2000 PGA Championship in a memorable three-hole playoff against Bob May. That win came amidst an era where Woods was arguably at the height of his powers. It was Woods’ third consecutive major title, and he proceeded to complete the “Tiger Slam” at the next year’s Masters. He has won four PGA Championships, most recently in 2007, as part of an 82-win PGA TOUR career.