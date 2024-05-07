Tiger Woods headlines PGA Championship field
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods is headed to Valhalla.
The PGA of America has announced the field for next week’s PGA Championship, with two spots remaining for winners of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. The field includes Woods, a 15-time major champion including the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Woods said after last month’s Masters, where he set the tournament record for consecutive cuts made (24), that he intended to make a scouting trip to Valhalla, where he won the 2000 PGA Championship in a memorable three-hole playoff against Bob May. That win came amidst an era where Woods was arguably at the height of his powers. It was Woods’ third consecutive major title, and he proceeded to complete the “Tiger Slam” at the next year’s Masters. He has won four PGA Championships, most recently in 2007, as part of an 82-win PGA TOUR career.
Woods also competed at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74. Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA, his most recent of four major titles. Valhalla first held the PGA in 1996, won by Mark Brooks. Woods didn't compete in 1996; it was the last major held before Woods turned pro.
The PGA Championship fills its field through several defined categories, including but not limited to PGA TOUR winners in the last 12 months, past PGA Championship winners, and the top 70 on a rolling 12-month points list based on official PGA TOUR earnings since the previous PGA Championship).
The field also includes 21 PGA of America professionals, as the top 20 from last week’s PGA Professional Championship will be joined by Michael Block, who finished T15 at last year’s PGA (including a slam-dunk ace in the final round at Oak Hill) to qualify for a return; the PGA Championship also invites the top 15 finishers and ties from the prior year.
The PGA Championship also extends special exemptions for players of note who don’t fit into the established criteria. After winning the last two Korn Ferry Tour events, Sweden’s Tim Widing has received a special exemption. Widing won the LECOM Suncoast Classic and Veritex Bank Championship with a combined score of 51-under par, including a 31-under total at the Veritex, setting a Korn Ferry Tour record for lowest 72-hole score to par.
Here's the PGA Championship field as of May 7:
- Åberg, Ludvig – Sweden
- An, Byeong Hun – Republic of Korea
- Beem, Rich – Austin, Texas
- Bevell, Josh – Nashville, Tenn.
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – South Korea
- Bhatia, Akshay – Wake Forest, N.C.
- Björk, Alexander – Sweden
- Blair, Zac – Orem, Utah
- Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Bowser, Evan – Naples, Fla.
- Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, Vt.
- Burmester, Dean – South Africa
- Burns, Sam – Shreveport, La.
- Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, Fla.
- Clark, Wyndham – Denver, Colo.
- Cole, Eric – Tequesta, Fla.
- Cole, Preston – Charlotte, N.C.
- Collet, Tyler – Vero Beach, Fla.
- Conners, Corey – Canana
- Daly, John – Cleawarter Beach, Fla.
- Davis, Cameron – Australia
- Day, Jason – Australia
- DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, Texas
- Detry, Thomas – Belgium
- Dobyns, Matt – Glen Head, N.Y.
- Donald, Luke – England
- Dufner, Jason – Auburn, Ala.
- Dunlap, Nick – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Eckroat, Austin – Edmond, Okla.
- English, Harris – Sea Island, Ga.
- Finau, Tony – Lehi, Utah
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew – England
- Fleetwood, Tommy – England
- Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, Calif.
- Fox, Ryan – New Zealand
- Garnett, Brice – Gallatin, Mo.
- Glover, Lucas – Jupiter, Fla.
- Gooch, Talor – Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Grillo, Emiliano – Argentina
- Gross, Larkin – Center Cross, Va.
- Hadwin, Adam – Canada
- Harman, Brian – Saint Simons Island, Ga.
- Harrington, Pádraig – Ireland
- Hatton, Tyrrell – England
- Henley, Russell – Columbus, Ga.
- Herbert, Lucas – Orlando, Fla.
- Hisatsune, Ryo – Japan
- Hodges, Lee – Athens, Ala.
- Hoffman, Charley – San Diego, Calif.
- Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, Texas
- Højgaard, Nicolai – Denmark
- Højgaard, Rasmus – Denmark
- Homa, Max – Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Hoshino, Rikuya – Japan
- Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Hovland, Viktor – Norway
- Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, Texas
- Hughes, Mackenzie – Canada
- Im, Sungjae – Republic of Korea
- Jaeger, Stephan – Germany
- Johnson, Dustin – Jupiter, Fla.
- Jones, Jared – Houston, Texas
- Kanaya, Takumi – Japan
- Kaymer, Martin – Germany
- Kellen, Jeff – Rockford, Ill.
- Kim, Si Woo – Republic of Korea
- Kim, Tom – Republic of Korea
- Kirk, Chris – Watkinsville, Ga.
- Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Knapp, Jake – Costa Mesa, Calif.
- Kobori, Kazuma – New Zealand
- Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Kohles, Ben – Dallas, Texas
- Lawrence, Thriston – South Africa
- Lee, Kyoung-Hoon – Republic of Korea
- Lee, Min Woo – Australia
- List, Luke – Augusta, Ga.
- Lowry, Shane – Ireland
- MacIntyre, Robert – Scotland
- Malnati, Peter – Knoxville, Tenn.
- Marek, Brad – Berkeley, Calif.
- Matsuyama, Hideki – Japan
- McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, Fla.
- McIlroy, Rory – Northern Ireland
- McNealy, Maverick – Stanford, Calif.
- Mendoza, Kyle – Oceanside, Calif.
- Meronk, Adrian – Poland
- Micheel, Shaun – Colliersville, Tenn.
- Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
- Mitchell, Keith – Saint Simons Island, Ga.
- Molinari, Francesco – Italy
- Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Moore, Taylor – Southlake, Texas
- Morikawa, Collin – La Canada, Calif.
- Mueller, Jesse – Phoenix, Ariz.
- Murray, Grayson – Raleigh, N.C.
- Nakajima, Keita – Japan
- Niemann, Joaquin – Chile
- Noren, Alex – Sweden
- Norrman, Vincent – Sweden
- Oakley, Zac – King of Prussia, Pa.
- Ogletree, Andy – Alpharetta, Ga.
- Olesen, Thorbjorn – Denmark
- Otaegui, Adrian – Spain
- Pavon, Matthieu – France
- Pendrith, Taylor – Canada
- Perez, Victor – France
- Phillips, Tracy – Tulsa, Okla.
- Polland, Ben – Teton Village, Wyo.
- Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, Ga.
- Puig, David – Spain
- Putnam, Andrew – University Place, Wash.
- Rahm, Jon –Spain
- Rai, Aaron – England
- Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, Texas
- Rodgers, Patrick – Avon, Ind.
- Rose, Justin – England
- Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, Calif.
- Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, Texas
- Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, Ind.
- Scott, Adam – Australia
- Shattuck, Braden – Aston, Pa.
- Smith, Cameron – Australia
- Smith, Jordan – England
- Soderberg, Sebastian – Sweden
- Somers, John – Clearwater, Fla.
- Speight, Josh – Dallas, Texas
- Spieth, Jordan – Dallas, Texas
- Straka, Sepp – Austria
- Stricker, Steve – Madison, Wis.
- Svensson, Adam – Canada
- Svensson, Jesper – Sweden
- Svoboda, Andy – Oak Brook, Ill.
- Taylor, Nick – Canada
- Theegala, Sahith – Spring, Texas
- Thomas, Justin – Louisville, Ky.
- Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, Ga.
- Tosti, Alejandro – Argentina
- Valimaki, Sami – Finland
- van Rooyen, Erik – South Africa
- van Velzen, Ryan – South Africa
- Villegas, Camilo – Colombia
- Walker, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, Texas
- Wallace, Matt – England
- Wells, Jeremy – Estero, Fla.
- Widing, Tim – Sweden
- Woodland, Gary – Topeka, Kan.
- Woods, Tiger – Jupiter, Fla.
- Worthington II, Wyatt – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Yang, Y.E. – Republic of Korea
- Young, Cameron – Jupiter, Fla.
- Zalatoris, Will – Dallas, Texas