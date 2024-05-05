Taylor Pendrith enjoys 'unreal' maiden TOUR win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

At about the time Pendrith was marking his ball on the last green, his friend Mackenzie Hughes loped from the locker room with three cans of cold Miller Lite in his grasp. Pendrith’s friend, fellow countryman and former teammate at Kent State made his way through the crowd to watch the long-awaited triumph. He gave the beverages to Pendrith (although he did pour a little on Pendrith's shirt first in celebration) and his caddie, and kept one for himself.