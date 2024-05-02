Kris Kim, 16, shoots 68 in PGA TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kim opened with a par on the 10th, his first hole of the day, then birdied the 11th, holing a 15-footer. That calmed the nerves, which Kim admitted were “pretty high.” After bogeys on 12 and 15, Kim chipped in for birdie on 16 and birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn in 1-under 34. He offset two bogeys on the inward nine with a pair of birdies, then chipped in again on the par-5 ninth, hooping his pitch from 67 feet away for eagle.