Why Tommy Fleetwood is working as a Challenge Tour caddie this week

Fleetwood knows a thing or two about the Challenge Tour, the DP World Tour’s version of the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2011, Fleetwood became the youngest player to win the Challenge Tour Rankings (20 years, 290 days). That sparked his rise on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. Fleetwood, 33, has won seven times on the DP World Tour and is still searching for his maiden PGA TOUR victory.