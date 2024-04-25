Why Tommy Fleetwood is working as a Challenge Tour caddie this week
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood caddying for his stepson Oscar Craig (R) during day one of the UAE Challenge. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
While the PGA TOUR traveled 600 miles west from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood opted to go 7,500 miles in the other direction.
Following his T49 finish at the RBC Heritage, Fleetwood is in Abu Dhabi this week caddying for his stepson, Oscar Craig, on the Challenge Tour.
The DP World Tour shared photos of Fleetwood looping for his 17-year-old stepson during the first round of the UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Craig, an amateur, earned an exemption into the event by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Men’s Open in February. He is tied for 15th after an opening-round 69.
Fleetwood knows a thing or two about the Challenge Tour, the DP World Tour’s version of the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2011, Fleetwood became the youngest player to win the Challenge Tour Rankings (20 years, 290 days). That sparked his rise on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. Fleetwood, 33, has won seven times on the DP World Tour and is still searching for his maiden PGA TOUR victory.
Fleetwood and his wife Clare have one child together, a boy named Franklin. Fleetwood is a stepfather to two older boys (Oscar and Mo).