Charlie Woods joins Tiger Woods on driving range Sunday at Masters
Tiger Woods warms up in the practice area with his son Charlie Woods during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods had a helpful hand on the Augusta National driving range Sunday morning.
Woods’ 15-year-old son Charlie was at the five-time Masters winner’s side as the elder Woods prepared for his early final round. Charlie stood with Woods’ caddie Lance Bennett, chatted with his father during the warm-up and helped Woods work through some drills.
Charlie has followed his father throughout this year’s Masters, but it was the first time he was seen inside the practice grounds. Woods revealed earlier this week that he hasn’t played Augusta National with Charlie in “a couple of years.”
“I would like to, obviously, play a little bit more up here with him and to share the experiences,” Woods said during his pre-tournament press conference. “Especially now that he's got a little bit longer so he hits it past me. So I think that the days of playing from the members tees are over. He's got to come back there with us.”
It’s hard to forget the moment just after Woods won the Masters in 2019, as he walked off the 18th green and shared an emotional hug with Charlie. Sunday marked another special memory on the Augusta National grounds for Woods and his son to share.