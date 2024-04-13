3H AGO
Purse breakdown: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
A view of the 11th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 88th edition of the Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods – who broke the all-time record with 24 consecutive cuts made at Augusta National – are among those battling windy conditions for a chance to don the iconic green jacket. See the full breakdown below of the $20 million purse.
|Position
|Amount
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,160,000
|3
|$1,360,000
|4
|$960,000
|5
|$800,000
|6
|$720,000
|7
|$670,000
|8
|$620,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$540,000
|11
|$500,000
|12
|$460,000
|13
|$420,000
|14
|$380,000
|15
|$360,000
|16
|$340,000
|17
|$320,000
|18
|$300,000
|19
|$280,000
|20
|$260,000
|21
|$240,000
|22
|$224,000
|23
|$208,000
|24
|$192,000
|25
|$176,000
|26
|$160,000
|27
|$154,000
|28
|$148,000
|29
|$142,000
|30
|$136,000
|31
|$130,000
|32
|$124,000
|33
|$118,000
|34
|$113,000
|35
|$108,000
|36
|$103,000
|37
|$98,000
|38
|$94,000
|39
|$90,000
|40
|$86,000
|41
|$82,000
|42
|$78,000
|43
|$74,000
|44
|$70,000
|45
|$66,000
|46
|$62,000
|47
|$58,000
|48
|$54,800
|49
|$52,000
|50
|$50,400
The remaining players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200 depending on the scores.