3H AGO

Purse breakdown: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Latest

A view of the 11th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 88th edition of the Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods – who broke the all-time record with 24 consecutive cuts made at Augusta National – are among those battling windy conditions for a chance to don the iconic green jacket. See the full breakdown below of the $20 million purse.

    PositionAmount
    1$3,600,000
    2$2,160,000
    3$1,360,000
    4$960,000
    5$800,000
    6$720,000
    7$670,000
    8$620,000
    9$580,000
    10$540,000
    11$500,000
    12$460,000
    13$420,000
    14$380,000
    15$360,000
    16$340,000
    17$320,000
    18$300,000
    19$280,000
    20$260,000
    21$240,000
    22$224,000
    23$208,000
    24$192,000
    25$176,000
    26$160,000
    27$154,000
    28$148,000
    29$142,000
    30$136,000
    31$130,000
    32$124,000
    33$118,000
    34$113,000
    35$108,000
    36$103,000
    37$98,000
    38$94,000
    39$90,000
    40$86,000
    41$82,000
    42$78,000
    43$74,000
    44$70,000
    45$66,000
    46$62,000
    47$58,000
    48$54,800
    49$52,000
    50$50,400

    The remaining players will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200 depending on the scores.

    PGA TOUR
