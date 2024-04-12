PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Masters Tournament, Round 3: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth

    The 88th Masters Tournament continues Saturday from Augusta National.

    Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under par at the halfway mark of the 88th Masters Tournament. A windy second round sent many big names packing and produced only one round in the 60s, shot by Ludvig Åberg in his first major championship. Tiger Woods shot 73-72 to make the cut, breaking the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters with 24. Notable names in contention include Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Højgaard, Cam Davis and Tommy Fleetwood.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio on SiriusXM and FREE at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)

    Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:

    • On the range
    • Hole Nos. 4-6
    • Featured Groups coverage
    • Amen Corner
    • Hole Nos. 15-16

