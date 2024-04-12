Masters Tournament, Round 3: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under par at the halfway mark of the 88th Masters Tournament. A windy second round sent many big names packing and produced only one round in the 60s, shot by Ludvig Åberg in his first major championship. Tiger Woods shot 73-72 to make the cut, breaking the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters with 24. Notable names in contention include Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Højgaard, Cam Davis and Tommy Fleetwood.