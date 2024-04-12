Masters Tournament, Round 3: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
The 88th Masters Tournament continues Saturday from Augusta National.
Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under par at the halfway mark of the 88th Masters Tournament. A windy second round sent many big names packing and produced only one round in the 60s, shot by Ludvig Åberg in his first major championship. Tiger Woods shot 73-72 to make the cut, breaking the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters with 24. Notable names in contention include Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Højgaard, Cam Davis and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday-Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)
Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:
- On the range
- Hole Nos. 4-6
- Featured Groups coverage
- Amen Corner
- Hole Nos. 15-16
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.