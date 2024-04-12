Jordan Spieth will miss Masters cut, derailed by first-round quadruple bogey
3 Min Read
Jordan Spieth during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Sam Burns will also fall short of cut line
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
The par-5 15th hole has been the site of many iconic Masters moments, from Gene Sarazen’s “shot heard round the world” albatross in 1935 to Tiger Woods’ 258-yard 3-wood Friday to flag-high that essentially secured a record 24th straight Masters made cut.
Jordan Spieth will depart Augusta National early this week, remembering the 15th hole for a more unpleasant reason.
Spieth made a quadruple-bogey 9 on the 15th hole in the opening round of this Masters (which he completed Friday morning), en route to a missed cut with rounds of 79-74 at Augusta National. Spieth finished at 9-over 153, well outside the cut line, for his second Masters missed cut in three years.
The Masters cut line (top 50 and ties) was projected at 4-over 146 late Friday afternoon, but increasingly firm and windy conditions meant the line could easily move to 5-over, or potentially 6-over, by day’s end.
Spieth’s missed cut is a startling outcome for a player whose game has proven to fit Augusta National’s demands more than most, and it stems back to the mercurial 15th in the opening round. After safely laying up to 77 yards, Spieth missed the green long on his third shot, and his pitch rolled across the green and into the pond fronting the green. He walked all the way back around the pond to play his sixth shot, which again sailed over the green. He chipped on and two-putted for 9, tying the highest single-hole score of his PGA TOUR career.
Spieth began the 15th hole at 2-over, and he ended it at 6-over. He wouldn’t get any closer to the cut line for the rest of his Masters.
Spieth, 30, reported wrist trouble that affected his preparation for last week’s Valero Texas Open, but he finished T10 anyway in his final start before the Masters. The week began with buzz regarding whether the Texan could recapture the form that produced a win and a pair of runners-up in his first three Masters appearances (2014-16). It wasn’t meant to be, but the good news for Spieth lies within his lifetime Masters invitation per his 2015 victory. He’ll have more chances to earn a second green jacket.
Others set for an early exit at Augusta National include Justin Rose (7-over), Sam Burns (9-over), Brian Harman (9-over) and 1992 Masters winner Fred Couples (12-over).
Rose opened in 1-over 73, safely inside the projected cut line, but made just one birdie in a second-round 78 that sent him to his third missed cut in 19 Masters appearances. The Englishman finished runner-up at the 2015 and 2017 Masters, but a green jacket has eluded him.
Burns stood well outside the cut line after an opening-round 80, but he moved to the precipice with birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 13 in the second round, which put him at 5-over total. The LSU alum made bogey on No. 15, double bogey on No. 16 and bogey on No. 17 to finish outside the line for the second time in three Masters starts.
Harman will lament a back-nine 47 in his opening round, which included a triple bogey on No. 16 followed by back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18. That followed an encouraging 2-under 34 to start the Masters, and he carded a respectable even-par 72 in a blustery second round. Although he was 2-under across three of his four nines, that 47 means the reigning Open champion will sit this weekend out.
Couples has struggled with back issues throughout his career, and this week was no different as he gingerly navigated hilly Augusta National with rounds of 80-76. Couples vowed afterward, though, that he would return again to compete at the Masters. “I'm planning on being healthy and making the cut and telling Fred (Ridley, chairman of Augusta National) I'm coming back the next year, too,” he said afterward.
As a Masters champion, after all, Couples has earned the right to do so.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.