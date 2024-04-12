Jordan Spieth will miss Masters cut, derailed by first-round quadruple bogey

Spieth’s missed cut is a startling outcome for a player whose game has proven to fit Augusta National’s demands more than most, and it stems back to the mercurial 15th in the opening round. After safely laying up to 77 yards, Spieth missed the green long on his third shot, and his pitch rolled across the green and into the pond fronting the green. He walked all the way back around the pond to play his sixth shot, which again sailed over the green. He chipped on and two-putted for 9, tying the highest single-hole score of his PGA TOUR career.