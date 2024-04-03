Charley Hoffman reflects on eve of 500th PGA TOUR start

Hoffman’s first start came 30 years ago at the 1994 Farmers Insurance Open as a long-haired 16-year-old high schooler. It would be another four years before he turned pro and six more years after that before he earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time in 2005. His maiden PGA TOUR win came at The American Express 2007, withstanding 40 mph winds on Sunday to beat John Rollins in a playoff. Hoffman has kept his card ever since.