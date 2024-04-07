Akshay Bhatia injures shoulder before prevailing in playoff at Valero Texas Open

After hitting his second shot on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, Bhatia took a timeout of sorts to be taped up by a trainer, taking three minutes to the side of the fairway for assistance. He emerged and wedged to 6 feet for birdie, which was enough for the win as McCarthy chunked his third shot into a creek short of the green, took a penalty drop and could not hole out for par. (Bhatia had three putts for the win after McCarthy missed his bogey putt; Bhatia made his birdie.)