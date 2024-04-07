Akshay Bhatia injures shoulder before prevailing in playoff at Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Akshay Bhatia threw out his shoulder while fist-pumping a birdie putt to force a playoff at the Valero Texas Open – to the level where he asked for treatment on the first playoff hole.
It led to his second PGA TOUR title, as Bhatia dramatically outlasted a hard-charging Denny McCarthy in a playoff.
Akshay Bhatia forces playoff with birdie on No. 18 at Valero
After hitting his second shot on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, Bhatia took a timeout of sorts to be taped up by a trainer, taking three minutes to the side of the fairway for assistance. He emerged and wedged to 6 feet for birdie, which was enough for the win as McCarthy chunked his third shot into a creek short of the green, took a penalty drop and could not hole out for par. (Bhatia had three putts for the win after McCarthy missed his bogey putt; Bhatia made his birdie.)
Akshay Bhatia wins in dramatic fashion at Valero
The scene drew a comparison to Scottie Scheffler’s mid-round neck treatment during the second round of last month’s PLAYERS Championship, where the defending champ pulled off his second straight victory at TPC Sawgrass. Bhatia’s assistance came in perhaps more dramatic fashion, shortly after he drained a must-make 12-footer on the 72nd hole following McCarthy’s seven straight birdies to conclude regulation.
“Akshay’s shoulder came out on the fist pump on the 72nd hole, and that is why he asked for treatment,” said reporter Damon Hack on the NBC telecast.