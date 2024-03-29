Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Tony Finau raced out to the solo lead early Friday, matching his own course record with a 62. Finau sits at 9-under, followed by Alejandro Tosti at 7-under. Scottie Scheffler posted an even-par round of 70 following a gaff on the 18th hole. Scheffler missed his short par putt and followed up by missing his even shorter bogey putt from just 22 inches. The double bogey knocked Scheffler back to even par while also ending his streak of under-par rounds at 28. Scheffler joins a large group of chasers at 5-under including Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Chad Ramey and Taylor Moore.