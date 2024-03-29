Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 3 action from the Texas Children's Houston Open gets underway Saturday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Tony Finau raced out to the solo lead early Friday, matching his own course record with a 62. Finau sits at 9-under, followed by Alejandro Tosti at 7-under. Scottie Scheffler posted an even-par round of 70 following a gaff on the 18th hole. Scheffler missed his short par putt and followed up by missing his even shorter bogey putt from just 22 inches. The double bogey knocked Scheffler back to even par while also ending his streak of under-par rounds at 28. Scheffler joins a large group of chasers at 5-under including Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Chad Ramey and Taylor Moore.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Special programming alert:
- Sunday, March 31: ‘PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen,’ 2 p.m. on NBC: “PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen” brings viewers along for the ride as entertainment reporter Jason Kennedy visits good friends and PGA TOUR pros Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Kennedy swings by Fowler's and Thomas' homes in Jupiter, Florida, to hang out and experience their world away from the course. Tune in Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. on NBC.
PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee group
- 11:40 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark (1 tee)
Featured group
- 10:30 a.m.– Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland (1 tee)
- 10:40 a.m. – Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala (10 tee)
Featured Holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)