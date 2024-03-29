Tony Finau ties course record, grabs lead in title defense at Texas Children's Houston Open

After losing nearly three strokes to the field on the greens in an opening-round 1-under 69 (-2.884, ranking No. 139 of 144 players), Finau made a setup adjustment into Friday’s round with the guidance of instructor Boyd Summerhays, who is on-site this week in Houston. It paid quick dividends – he ranked No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting for the second round at press time, gaining nearly four strokes on the field. The flatstick heated up big-time on his final few holes – he drained a 27-foot birdie at No. 4 and a 10-footer to save par at No. 5 before rolling in back-to-back 30-foot birdies on Nos. 6 and 7. Then came the 40-foot chip-in eagle at No. 8, which was almost gravy at that point.