Leukemia patient inspired by Wyndham Clark’s message at THE PLAYERS
3 Min Read
Olivia was diagnosed with leukemia on Nov. 8 and began chemotherapy three days later at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic. (Courtesy Olivia Scaturro)
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Earlier this week, Wyndham Clark sent Jacksonville Beach resident Olivia Scaturro a video message, via a friend, punctuated with the instructions to “play big” – the message Clark’s late mom Lise always imparted to him.
Scaturro, 27, has drawn inspiration from Clark’s message as she battles leukemia, and her journey has also resonated with Clark, who enters the final round at the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship one stroke back of leader Xander Schauffele.
Last fall, Scaturro was diagnosed with T-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a few months after noticing tightness in her chest and lightheadedness. She was diagnosed on Nov. 8 and began chemotherapy three days later at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic.
Last month, a biopsy detected cancer in her bone marrow, and her doctors scheduled a “plan B.” Scaturro will begin an experimental clinical trial Monday, the first Mayo Clinic patient in Florida to undergo this treatment.
Clark’s message and subsequent success at TPC Sawgrass are fueling the next phase of her fight.
Scaturro watched THE PLAYERS from the hospital early this week and is watching at home this weekend – hoping to see Clark become THE PLAYERS champion. Clark’s story has brought her long-term inspiration as well, to give back and inspire other cancer patients however she can.
“His positive momentum has been contagious during my journey and to see his confidence, put in the work and continue to PLAY BIG day to day has been awesome to watch,” Scaturro said Saturday. “(Clark’s story) really got me inspired to think of ways I can continue to give back once I’m on the other side of my fight.
Olivia Scatturo watching Wyndham Clark at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Courtesy Olivia Scatturo)
“Thank you Wyndham for being a role model in more ways than one to me.”
Scaturro attended last year’s THE PLAYERS as a spectator, despite not having much interaction with the game previously, and she was immediately struck by Clark’s bright turquoise pants. She later learned on social media of Clark’s relationship with his late mom Lise, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013, and his aspirations to start a breast cancer foundation in his mom’s memory.
Scaturro has supported Clark since. On Tuesday’s practice day at THE PLAYERS, her friend Jamie Kanehl approached Clark, initially planning to ask for an autograph for Scaturro, but then decided to ask for a video. Clark happily obliged, and Scaturro has watched the video hundreds of times this week as she watches THE PLAYERS broadcast in support of Clark, who has opened in rounds of 65-65-70 at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.
After his third round, Clark was shown a video of Scaturro cheering his bogey save at the island-green, par-3 17th on Saturday, making a "2" on his second ball after finding the water on his first shot. The scene brought a smile to his face.
“It puts golf in perspective, that’s for sure,” Clark said. “I feel like my purpose here on earth is not to be a great golfer, but to use my platform to hopefully help inspire people. I’m hoping I inspired her and helped her. … I’m really touched by her story, and hopefully I can go and win this thing for her tomorrow.”
Click here to learn more about Scaturro and how you can help in her fight against leukemia.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.