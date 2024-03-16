Jean Van de Velde, French broadcast team call golden age of golf in France

“You close your eyes and you remember everything,” said Van de Velde this week at TPC Sawgrass. “Thirty years go by very quickly. You just remember how it felt to be leading a tournament or to lose one or to win one, and once you’ve been a professional athlete or professional sportsman, it doesn’t go away. I know how much people wanted it, I know how much he wanted it, and I’m just delighted that it was his time. This game very often takes more than it gives, but that’s the essence of it, and that’s OK.”