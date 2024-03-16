Wyndham Clark makes big bogey save after shocking tee shot on No. 17

Clark elected to hit his next shot from the tee box because a full swing would create more spin than the shorter shot players face from the drop area. With the pin on the front of the green below a steep slope, that spin could be used to draw the ball closer to the hole. As a testament to the toughness Clark has shown over the past year, he wedged to 7 feet and made the putt for bogey. He will start the final round one shot behind Schauffele after both made par on No. 18.