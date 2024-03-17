Cruel lip-out leaves Wyndham Clark one short of PLAYERS playoff
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It was in, until it wasn’t.
After back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 Sunday at the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, Wyndham Clark had 17 feet for birdie on the final hole of regulation to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler, who was in the clubhouse at 20-under.
The result is an addition to golf’s lore of oh-so-close closing moments.
Clark played a perfect drive down the right center of the fairway at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course’s par-4 18th hole, setting up a 173-yard approach toward a front-left hole location. His short iron tracked toward the flagstick but landed in the front fringe and came up 17 feet short of the hole, setting up a make-or-break putt.
His putt seemed perfect, but after the ball caught the hole’s left side and began to sink into the cup, it spun out with a horseshoe-shaped trajectory. He tapped in for par to finish one stroke shy.
Just like that, Scheffler became the first player to successfully defend a PLAYERS title, with Clark tying Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman for second place.
Clark needed a moment to compose himself, his head in his hat, before exiting the green.
Clark has ascended into the world’s elite tier in the past year, winning last year’s Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open before carding a third-round 60 to win this year’s rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. THE PLAYERS would have been his fourth win in 10 months.
After a bogey at No. 14, Clark needed late magic to force extra holes, and he nearly delivered. He made par on 15, then two-putted for birdie from 11 feet on 16, his eagle try just missed on the right edge. He played boldly to the back-right hole location on the island green par-3 17th, stuffing his tee shot to 4 feet for birdie on the hole that played as Sunday’s most difficult.
He did everything right across TPC Sawgrass' famed closing three holes, up until the final millimeters.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR.