Cruel lip-out leaves Wyndham Clark one short of PLAYERS playoff

After a bogey at No. 14, Clark needed late magic to force extra holes, and he nearly delivered. He made par on 15, then two-putted for birdie from 11 feet on 16, his eagle try just missed on the right edge. He played boldly to the back-right hole location on the island green par-3 17th, stuffing his tee shot to 4 feet for birdie on the hole that played as Sunday’s most difficult.