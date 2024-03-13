Hugely competitive PGA TOUR also a brotherhood

Chan Kim was playing the Japan Golf Tour in 2015 when he got paired with a kid making his first professional start: Schauffele. At the time, it was Kim who had more experience, and the two hit it off. They stayed in touch, and when Kim finally reached the TOUR in 2024, Schauffele became the mentor, their role reversal in effect for a practice round at The American Express earlier this season. It was only nine holes on a Monday, but Kim remembered it vividly.