See how a putter recommendation from Adam Scott helped Camilo Villegas return to the winner’s circle

“At one point I'm like, ‘OK, man, let me try it.’ I started trying the broom, which I didn't think I was going to go to the broom, but we started talking about the technology behind the (L.A.B) putter … It felt good right away. I tried different versions of it, different lengths, different grips, different shaft leans on it and then finally I came up with one that feels very comfortable. My hands tend to get pretty low. With this putter, I get them a little bit higher.”