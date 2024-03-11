Morgan Stanley adds to Eagles for Impact program
3 Min Read
In celebration of THE PLAYERS Championship 50th anniversary, Morgan Stanley will donate an additional $50,000 if players reach 50 eagles this week. (Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR)
Will donate additional $50,000 if field makes 50 eagles at THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Morgan Stanley, a proud partner of THE PLAYERS Championship, is adding a new wrinkle to its Eagles for Impact program in recognition of the tournament’s 50th anniversary.
Having donated $5,000 to the First Tee for every eagle made since 2017, Morgan Stanley has already given over $1.68 million to First Tee, which empowers kids to develop life skills through golf. Now, in celebration of the tournament’s 50th, Morgan Stanley will donate an additional $50,000 if players reach 50 eagles this week.
The field has eclipsed 50 eagles twice in the last three years, with 63 in 2021 and 65 in ’22.
The First Tee makes a difference in large part through its Coach Diversity Initiative, which helps kids feel welcome by seeing themselves reflected in the faces of their mentors.
“Through our involvement with the First Tee Coach Diversity Initiative, we are proud to provide access to role models who can offer a vision for the future that encourages youth to dream big,” said Alice Milligan, Morgan Stanley’s chief marketing officer. “The impact of this mentorship will be truly long-lasting. After all, if you see it, you can be it.”
With donations having helped train more than 195 diverse coaches who have mentored more than 44,000 First Tee participants, Morgan Stanley isn’t slowing down and will kick off the week by offering First Tee coaches and participants special programming in its 18th hole hospitality tent. The kids and coaches will be hosted by Morgan Stanley senior leaders including Carla Harris, Morgan Stanley senior client advisor and award-winning author.
Harris, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to chair the National Women’s Business Council, and has also been named to Fortune’s list of the 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America, will host a fireside chat on leadership, mentorship and life lessons.
Valerie Wong Fountain, head of Morgan Stanley’s Family Office Resources Platform and Partner Management, knows just how instrumental golf can be to that end. She’s a board member of both the Morgan Stanley Foundation and First Tee’s Metropolitan New York chapter and has spent a decade helping to introduce girls from First Tee to the financial services industry.
“Inherent to the game of golf are many of the values that matter in life, such as perseverance and the ability to overcome challenges,” said Wong Fountain. “Through First Tee, kids not only learn important life skills, but also learn the power that golf can have to create personal and professional relationships.”
Eagles for Impact has seen PLAYERS contestants rack up 306 eagles since the program began in 2017, many coming at the par-5 16th hole (93), par-5 second (65) and par-5 11th (62). All of which has the program closing in on $2 million given.
The net effect is to build kids’ inner strength and help create the next generation of leaders.
“Our dedicated and trained coaches set First Tee apart,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “We have PGA of America and LPGA professionals who are experts at teaching golf, and that coupled with our training allows them to blend golf with character education, helping kids build self-confidence and resilience.”