Ronald Rugumayo becomes first player from Uganda to make cut on DP World Tour
1 Min Read
Ronald Rugumayo holed a birdie putt on the final hole to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Written by DP World Tour
In terms of feel-good moments over the course of this year in golf, it will be hard to top the scene of elation as Ronald Rugumayo holed a birdie putt on the final hole to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open.
As the second round at Muthaiga Golf Club drew towards a close, the 31-year-old Ugandan created some fantastic theater to the delight of fans surrounding the 18th green.
Rugumayo may be 2,901st in the Official World Golf Ranking but in that moment in the afternoon sun, he was thrust into the wider consciousness.
The putt was far from easy, measuring around 10 feet and the right-to-left break required careful judgment down the slope.
Three-quarters of the way along, it appeared the putt would miss on the high side, but, as Rugumayo sank to his knees almost in hope more than expectation, his ball trickled its way into the right edge of the hole.
The result was an almost deafening roar from the fans watching on. This meant something, not only to the player.
Oh, and speaking of Rugumayo, this was a moment of history for Ugandan golf. Never before had a player from the African country made the cut on the DP World Tour.
For Uganda, a country with fewer than 20 golf courses and without representation on any of golf’s major tours, that putt represents a major breakthrough. Within the country, efforts continue to grow — including Ugandan Roger Sali's movement to teach kids golf.
However Rugumayo performs over the weekend, his truly magical moment will be remembered.