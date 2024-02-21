PGA TOUR welcomes Deckorators as Official Marketing Partner
Outdoor living space leader named Official Decking and Railing of the PGA TOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Deckorators announced Wednesday a multi-year Official Marketing Partnership that designates the nation’s leading creator and supplier of outdoor living environments as the Official Decking and Railing of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
A longtime innovator in outdoor living spaces, Deckorators provides premier decking, railing and outdoor accessories to builders and contractors as well as to homeowners tackling renovations themselves. Deckorators is the industry’s largest supplier of railing, balusters and accessories options to create customized outdoor living environments.
“Our partnership with the PGA TOUR is an exciting alliance between two organizations focused on excellence, innovation and success,” said Landon Tarvin, vice president at Deckorators. “We’re honored to be working with an organization as esteemed and respected as the PGA TOUR, and excited to introduce more and more people to our outdoor living products at its events. It is a wonderful opportunity and we’re excited to be part of the TOUR.”
Deckorators will showcase its products at PGA TOUR events throughout the FedExCup Season, in addition to being featured in PGA TOUR social and digital properties through 2027. The PGA TOUR and Deckorators will kick off their partnership next week at the NAHB International Builders’ Show, Feb. 27-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“The PGA TOUR is pleased to welcome Deckorators into our family as an Official Marketing Partner, and we are eager to introduce their extensive design possibilities to our fans and athletes,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “Deckorators boasts a like-minded vision to excite and inspire, and we look forward to featuring their unique products at events throughout the FedExCup Season.”