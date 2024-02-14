Rafe Botts, trailblazer for Black PGA TOUR players, dies at 86

Rafe Botts never won on the PGA TOUR and never even finished inside the top three in any of the 151 tournaments he played between 1959 and 1986. That, however, didn’t stop Botts from being one of the pioneering Black players to play on the TOUR once the Caucasians-only clause ended in 1961. After a long career in golf on both the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and as a PGA section pro, Botts died on Jan. 11. He was 86.