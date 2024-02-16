YouTube golf creators to compete for spot in Myrtle Beach Classic

Matt Atkins: The USC Aiken alum played six seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won the 2017 Mexico Championship. Among his 25 PGA TOUR starts, Atkins finished T38 at The RSM Classic in November 2023.

George Bryan IV: The three-time All-American at the University of South Carolina made the cut in his lone PGA TOUR start at the 2023 Bermuda Championship. Bryan has more than 410,000 total subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Jay Card III: The High Point University alum has made 39 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and has three top-10s, most recently at the 2023 Wichita Open (T7).

Morgan Deneen: The former Coastal Carolina University star and 2018 Sun Belt Champion is the assistant pro at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club and has made three PGA TOUR starts, most recently the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Peter Finch: Based in the United Kingdom, Finch has more than 1.25 million subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Grant Horvat: Played collegiately at Palm Beach Atlantic University and has more than 1.35 million combined subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Luke Kwon: The member of Good Good Golf and University of Oklahoma alum has made over 50 starts in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events. Kwon has nearly 400,000 combined subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Good Good Golf has more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Micah Morris: The Texas native made one PGA TOUR Canada start in 2023 and features more than one million subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Turk Pettit: The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual Champion played college golf at Clemson.

Dan Rapaport: Member of the "Fore Play" podcast and Barstool Sports, the Northwestern alum was featured extensively in Netflix’s “Full Swing,” and has more than 250,000 combined subscribers and followers on X, Instagram and TikTok.

Scott Stevens: The University of South Carolina alum recorded one victory and three additional top-10s on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022 and made 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2023.

Nick Stubbe: Known as Fat Perez, Nick Stubbe is a member of "Bob Does Sports." Fat Perez features more than one million combined subscribers and followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Tyler Watts: The high school sophomore from Huntsville, Alabama, won the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in December 2023.

Jamie Wilson: A former All-SEC golfer at the University of South Carolina, Wilson has made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.