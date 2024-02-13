International Team Captain Mike Weir likes what he sees in Nick Taylor

Both the U.S. and International Presidents Cup rosters will be made up of six automatic qualifiers through the end of the BMW Championship, finishing Aug. 24, and six captain’s selections. But while the U.S. side will use a points system, the International team will use the Official World Golf Ranking. Taylor, up to a career-high 28th in the world, is third on that list. At 35, he’s knocking on the door not just to make his first Presidents Cup but also to be part of the Canadian Olympic team that will tee it up in Paris this summer.