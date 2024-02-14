Tiger Woods names new caddie for The Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Tiger Woods will make his 2024 PGA TOUR season debut at a familiar venue, but with plenty of change around him.
In addition to sporting his newly announced Sun Day Red clothing line at The Genesis Invitational, Woods will have a new caddie this week. Veteran looper Lance Bennett will carry Woods’ bag at The Riviera Country Club. The two were seen during Woods’ practice round at The Riviera Country Club on Tuesday.
Bennett currently works full-time with talented PGA TOUR newcomer Adrien Dumont de Chassart, the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year. Bennett has also worked for Sungjae Im, Davis Riley and several LPGA greats. Bennett was available to fill in this week as Dumont de Chassart did not qualify for The Genesis Invitational, the third Signature Event of the season. It’s unknown whether Bennett will caddie for Woods in any other future events, though Dumont de Chassart has not yet qualified for any of the 2024 major championships.
Woods’ caddie situation has been the subject of plenty of speculation since his longtime looper, Joe LaCava, took a full-time gig with world No. 7 Patrick Cantlay last May. Woods’ close friend and business partner Rob McNamara caddied for Woods at the Hero World Challenge in December, Woods’ first start since ankle fusion surgery in the spring. But Woods did not make any commitments beyond that week.
“As far as next year, I don't know yet,” Woods said of his caddie situation at the time. “I don't think Charlie (Woods’ son) is going to be able to caddie. Can't play hooky that often.”
He didn’t completely shut down the idea of having Charlie on the bag in the future, but it won’t come at Riviera. At least for one week, it’s Bennett’s job. That adds to the intrigue for Woods’ return, his first official PGA TOUR event since the 2023 Masters.
In his 28-year career, Woods has had three full-time caddies: Mike “Fluff” Cowan (1996-1999), Steve Williams (1999-2012) and Joe LaCava (2012-2023).