Tiger Woods names new caddie for The Genesis Invitational

Bennett currently works full-time with talented PGA TOUR newcomer Adrien Dumont de Chassart, the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year. Bennett has also worked for Sungjae Im, Davis Riley and several LPGA greats. Bennett was available to fill in this week as Dumont de Chassart did not qualify for The Genesis Invitational, the third Signature Event of the season. It’s unknown whether Bennett will caddie for Woods in any other future events, though Dumont de Chassart has not yet qualified for any of the 2024 major championships.