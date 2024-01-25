Sleep-deprived Nicolai Højgaard cards 5-under 65 in whirlwind PGA TOUR member debut

It’s the latest reminder of the talent Højgaard, 22, brings to the TOUR. That, despite never playing the South Course before Wednesday, he could shoot the low round of the day on the more difficult of Torrey Pines’ two offerings. The South Course played more than two shots harder than the North Course. The combined score on the South Course was 3-under. The score on the North Course was 179-under. Only 6-of-33 golfers that shot 4-under or better played their first round on the South Course. Højgaard trails leader Kevin Yu by three shots.