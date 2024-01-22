PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Nick Dunlap joins list of amateurs to win on PGA TOUR

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    With his victory at The American Express, Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in more than three decades and just the third to do so since 1957.

    Below is a list of all amateurs to win on the PGA TOUR since 1940.

    Amateurs to Win (Since 1940)
    PlayerTournament
    Nick Dunlap2024 The American Express
    Phil Mickelson1991 Northern Telecom Open
    Scott Verplank1985 Western Open
    Doug Sanders1956 Canadian Open
    Gene Littler1954 San Diego Open
