Nick Dunlap joins list of amateurs to win on PGA TOUR
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With his victory at The American Express, Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in more than three decades and just the third to do so since 1957.
Below is a list of all amateurs to win on the PGA TOUR since 1940.
|Amateurs to Win (Since 1940)
|Player
|Tournament
|Nick Dunlap
|2024 The American Express
|Phil Mickelson
|1991 Northern Telecom Open
|Scott Verplank
|1985 Western Open
|Doug Sanders
|1956 Canadian Open
|Gene Littler
|1954 San Diego Open