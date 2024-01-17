Tiger Woods announces Chase Johnson as recipient of 2024 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption

In June 2023, Johnson won The John Shippen Invitational earning a start the following week in the PGA TOUR’s Detroit stop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It was Johnson’s second career start on the PGA TOUR and his first made cut. In addition to his start in Detroit, Johnson played in the PGA TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this past year. He made the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship held at El Cardonal at Diamante, the first course designed by Woods’ TGR Design to host a PGA TOUR event. Johnson made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.