Sam Burns loses bet to Justin Thomas, shaves Alabama's 'RTR' on head
Sam Burns (left) and Justin Thomas (right) ahead of The American Express. (Justin Thomas/Instagram)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Sam Burns has never been afraid to experiment with his hairstyle.
The five-time PGA TOUR winner sported a mullet through most of last season. At the Ryder Cup in September, Burns shaved “USA” into the side of his head.
And he’s got a new look for this week’s The American Express. Though the latest style choice appears to be forced on him.
In an Instagram story posted by Justin Thomas on Monday, Burns is seen with “RTR” shaved into the hair on the side of his head.
“I love your new haircut @samburns66," wrote Thomas. "For sure didn’t lose a bet and did it on your own RTR."
It should be noted at this point that Burns, a Louisiana State University graduate, and Thomas, an Alabama alum, have vastly different rooting allegiances. The two college football powerhouses played in November of 2023 with a friendly wager seemingly placed on the outcome. Alabama won 42-28 and it appears the debts of the bet have come due, with “RTR,” or "Roll Tide Roll," shaved into Burns’ hair.
Burns’ hat will surely cover most of the evidence, but Thomas won’t soon let Burns forget about Bama’s beatdown of his beloved LSU Tigers.
Thomas will make his season debut at The American Express. He tees off at 1:31 p.m. ET on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club alongside Rickie Fowler. Burns, following a T33 at The Sentry, makes his second start of the season. He tees off at 12:14 p.m. ET with Erik Barnes.