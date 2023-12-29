2024 preview: Train for your Opening Drive with same gear used by TOUR pros

“Honestly I think where people kind of miss the boat the most in the winter months is going months without swinging a club because all fitness is very, very specific to the demands of the activity you’re doing, so if you go months without swinging a club, you’re going to be getting deconditioned to that specific activity,” Fit For Golf founder Mike Carroll said on the PING "Proving Grounds" podcast. “When you come back out as the weather gets a bit better, which is typically Masters weekend for most people, you could have five or six months of not swinging a club so even if you stay in generally good shape from whatever type of workouts you’ve been doing, it’s not the same.