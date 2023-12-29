2024 preview: Prepare for your Opening Drive with special technology, training gift guide
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR is celebrating the start of a new year with “Opening Drive,” a two-week kickoff to the 2024 season. Players are refreshed and ready to shine, and they’ll need to bring their best from the start due to the season’s condensed time frame. As part of Opening Drive, PGATOUR.COM has curated this special gift guide to help fans get ready to play their best during their own golf season. As fans prepare for their personal Opening Drive, this complementary gift guide highlights some of the best technology and training aids that amateurs can use to play their best.
LAUNCH MONITORS
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) pairs doppler-radar technology with your iPhone or iPad camera to provide instant video replay, active shot tracer and professional-level accuracy (within 2% of Trackman) on distance, club speed, ball speed, launch angle, launch direction, smash factor and more.
Price: $299.99
Flightscope Mevo: The FlightScope Mevo is a launch monitor that uses 3D Doppler radar technology and can be used indoors and outdoors to provide users with accurate data to help improve their golf game. The Mevo provides carry distance, spin rate, clubhead speed, ball speed, vertical launch, smash factor, apex height and flight time.
Price: $425
SPEED TRAINING
The Stack System: The Stack System provides dynamic programming directly from golf’s leading biomechanist, Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, sharing speed training secrets previously reserved for TOUR players and now available to you. Includes a two-year license to The Stack app, which features dynamic speed training formulated by MacKenzie. Used by Matt Fitzpatrick to win the 2022 U.S. Open and by other PGA TOUR pros.
Price: $349
SuperSpeed Golf Training System: The SuperSpeed Golf Training System includes three specifically weighted training clubs and nearly two years of online instruction. Training for 10 minutes three times per week will increase clubhead speed by 5% in six weeks.
Price: $199.99
STRENGTH TRAINING
GolfForever Training System: It doesn’t matter if you’re Scottie Scheffler – a daily GolfForever user on the PGA Tour – or the average weekend golfer, the GolfForever Training System improves mobility and golf movement patterns like no other tool can. It’s the safest, most direct route to gain fluidity and speed in your swing, increase energy on the course and play golf without limits.
Price: $179.98
HEALTH/RECOVERY
Whoop 4.0 Health & Fitness Tracker: No screen. No notifications. Nothing but nonstop data collection. Designed to be worn 24/7, the advanced WHOOP 4.0 is lightweight and minimal so nothing gets in the way of a snatch, swing or stride. WHOOP tracks workouts automatically and provides a detailed breakdown of heart rate, calories burned and duration. Use Strain Coach to get personalized guidance on an optimal daily exertion goal. By analyzing key metrics that indicate overall health, WHOOP provides users with a daily recovery score to help understand when to rest or when to push yourself.
Price: $215.10
Hyperice Hypervolt 2: The original Hypervolt with some serious upgrades. The Hypervolt 2 helps you move the way you want to, when you want to with an updated design so you’re ready to tackle whatever comes next. The Hypervolt 2 has an improved ergonomic and lightweight design that helps you feel better faster so you can get back to doing the things you love.
Price: $299
Hyperice Venom 2 Back: The Venom 2 Back by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Back heats up six times faster than a standard heating pad to provide instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Price: $219
DATA/ANALYTICS
Arccos Smart Sensors: Included with purchase is the first year of membership to the award-winning Arccos Caddie app. Accurate shot tracking leads to powerful insights. You’ll know how far you really hit all your clubs, and with Strokes Gained analytics you’ll see exactly what areas of your game you need to work on to improve faster. On average, Arccos members improve by five shots in their first year using the system.
Price: $159.99
Sportsbox AI: Sportsbox AI provides real-time corrective feedback to help users achieve their goals in sports and fitness – all in the palm of your hand using only your mobile phone and at a fraction of the cost of existing 3D Motion Capture Systems. Within seconds, players can view their swing from six different angles and use dozens of 3D trackers to measure swing motion in details previously only available in complex motion capture studios. Users can also reference past swings to measure swing changes.
Price: $110 per year