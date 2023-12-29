2024 preview: Prepare for your Opening Drive with special technology, training gift guide

The PGA TOUR is celebrating the start of a new year with “Opening Drive,” a two-week kickoff to the 2024 season. Players are refreshed and ready to shine, and they’ll need to bring their best from the start due to the season’s condensed time frame. As part of Opening Drive, PGATOUR.COM has curated this special gift guide to help fans get ready to play their best during their own golf season. As fans prepare for their personal Opening Drive, this complementary gift guide highlights some of the best technology and training aids that amateurs can use to play their best.