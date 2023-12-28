Wang family completes goal of playing all 30 TPC Network golf courses

A little more than two years later, the Wangs will have achieved their objective, perhaps even with improved games. Willy and his two sons are all single-digit handicaps, with Willy’s 3 leading the way (the average among male golfers in 2021 was 14, according to the USGA). The Wangs, who hail from Hayward, California, used the popular TPC Passport program to play every course within the network, with their membership privileges applying to every TPC course they hit.