Q-School delivers the ‘completely unexpected’ as four PGA TOUR rookies emerge

Want the unexpected? Hale Jr. began Q-School with no status on any PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit. In October, he advanced through First Stage in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The next month, he carded a 6-under final round at Second Stage in Valdosta, Georgia, to advance with three strokes to spare. Now he’s headed to the PGA TOUR after carding 9-under 271 at Final Stage for a T3 finish – playing a PING G425 driver that was stolen two weeks before his wedding last year (his car, containing his clubs, was stolen from a Dallas-area mall). Remarkably, he was reunited with his clubs this summer courtesy of a golf store in Dallas, after the clubs were offered for sale and an employee flagged them as belonging to Hale Jr.. The store called Hale Jr. with the news.