Final Stage at Q-School update: Harrison Endycott leads six players currently projected to earn PGA TOUR cards

Levin, now 39 years old, made 227 PGA TOUR starts between 2009 and 2017. He finished runner-up once, losing to Johnson Wagner at the 2011 Mayakoba Golf Classic, but otherwise never came close to winning on TOUR. That winless streak stretched out to 15 years before he won the Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in April. After years of close calls, he was finally on the right track. Still, he couldn’t maintain that momentum throughout the year and finished outside the top 30 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. That meant another trip to Q-School to potentially earn his TOUR card. Three solid rounds have put him on the precipice again.