Go-for-broke meets survival mode at Q-School's Final Stage

That’s why Harkins is here, after all. He has been a TOUR member (in 2018 and 2019). As a husband and father of two, his status in professional golf doesn’t define who he is as a person. Far from it. But he has steadily honed his skills from an under-the-radar college player through the TOUR’s Pathways circuits to the game’s highest level. He has seen what it takes and knows he has it.