'The Turn': Prodigious Aldrich Potgieter showcases dynamic mental approach

Despite opening Final Stage with an 8-over round on Sawgrass Country Club, Potgieter displayed his fortitude on Friday by carding a 63, one shot off the course record at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course. Potgieter began to carry that momentum into Saturday, birdieing two of his first three holes. Unfortunately, the short game wasn’t quite as hot. While Potgieter consistently found himself with birdie looks, he couldn’t convert those into negative numbers. A fate known all too well by touring professionals.