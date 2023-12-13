Newly released Netflix data highlights success of 'Full Swing'
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
There is now data to back up the success of “Full Swing” Season 1, the Netflix documentary series that chronicled the 2022 PGA TOUR season.
On Tuesday, Netflix released widespread 2023 viewership data for the first time in the company’s history, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the success of its offerings.
The report showed “Full Swing” was watched for 53.1 million hours from the documentary series’ release through the end of June. The eight-episode series was the 267th most-watched title in the first six months of 2023, despite its release in mid-February. More than 18,000 titles were included in the report.
“Full Swing” outperformed the first season of Netflix’s tennis docuseries “Break Point,” which had 30.5 million hours watched. Season 5 of “Drive to Survive,” the popular Formula 1 docuseries that sparked interest in a potential series covering the PGA TOUR, was watched for 90.5 million hours. All three shows were renewed for another season.
“Full Swing” premiered Feb. 15 and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list. The series will continue to be executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios, and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films.
The first season followed 23-time PGA TOUR winner and three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, then-rookie Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, journeyman Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa and others. Viewers got a front-row seat, of sorts, in courtesy cars and on private jets and a rare peek inside private homes.
The second season will feature the same behind-the-scenes access but with a new cast of featured golfers. The show has wrapped filming and is in the editing process. It is expected to be released early next year, though an official release date has not been announced.