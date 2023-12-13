Five 'Cinderellas' to watch at PGA TOUR Q-School Final Stage

Funk upped the ante at Q-School’s Second Stage, authoring a script that nearly defied reality. He was seven strokes off the eventual cut line with 11 holes to play at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, standing 2 over for the week on one of the more difficult Q-School venues. Then he closed with seven birdies and four pars, including back-to-back closing birdies to secure his first trip to Final Stage. He finished on the number at 5 under, becoming the only player across five Second Stage sites to advance after beginning the final round on the back nine (in the back half of the field).