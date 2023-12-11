Ten players to watch at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage

Most golf fans might remember Bennett from this year’s Masters Tournament, when he played in the final group during the third round at Augusta National, en route to a T16 finish. Then a senior at Texas A&M, Bennett impressed with poise and confidence that he belonged on that stage despite his lack of professional experience. Now he’ll look to channel those teachings into the pressure cooker of Final Stage, into which he gained direct access via the top five on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking (he finished fifth). Bennett, 23, made 10 TOUR starts this year after turning pro, highlighted by a T20 at the RBC Canadian Open. He has ample experience against the game’s top players, which he’ll aim to use to his advantage as he battles many of them in northeast Florida.