Ludvig Åberg switches caddies, picks up Joe Skovron

Åberg, a finalist for Rookie of the Year, has flashed brilliance in his brief professional career. The former Texas Tech star jumped straight from college to the PGA TOUR in June after finishing first in PGA TOUR University. He won twice in his first 14 professional starts, including at the season-ending RSM Classic, and shot a final-round 61 to shoot 29 under 253, which tied the lowest 72-hole total in TOUR history. Åberg became the first golfer to play in a Ryder Cup before playing a major championship. He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season, behind Scheffler. In six months, Åberg jumped from 3064th to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.