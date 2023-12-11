Ludvig Åberg switches caddies, picks up Joe Skovron
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Ludvig Åberg will begin his first full season on the PGA TOUR with some added experience on the bag.
The ascending superstar has parted ways with caddie Jack Clarke and tabbed veteran looper Joe Skovron as his replacement, sources confirmed to PGATOUR.com. GolfChannel.com first reported the news.
Skovron was the longtime caddie of Rickie Fowler and most recently worked with Tom Kim.
Åberg tabbed Clarke as his caddie upon turning pro in June. Clarke, a former professional golfer, was on the bag for both of Åberg’s wins – the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic.
The duo also worked the Ryder Cup together. Last week’s Grant Thornton Invitational was their last tournament together.
Ludvig Åberg wins The RSM Classic
Åberg’s move to Skovron follows a recent pattern of up-and-coming stars turning to experienced and decorated caddies. Skovron made a similar switch from Fowler to Kim last summer and helped facilitate Kim’s breakout. Skovron was on the bag for Kim’s Presidents Cup appearance and his back-to-back victories at the Shriners Children’s Open. Skovron had worked with Rickie Fowler for 13 years before jumping to Kim’s bag.
Cameron Young picked up Paul Tesori, longtime caddie of Webb Simpson, in March. Scottie Scheffler began working with Ted Scott in the fall of 2021. Scheffler had not yet won on the PGA TOUR but has won six times since, including THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters.
Åberg, a finalist for Rookie of the Year, has flashed brilliance in his brief professional career. The former Texas Tech star jumped straight from college to the PGA TOUR in June after finishing first in PGA TOUR University. He won twice in his first 14 professional starts, including at the season-ending RSM Classic, and shot a final-round 61 to shoot 29 under 253, which tied the lowest 72-hole total in TOUR history. Åberg became the first golfer to play in a Ryder Cup before playing a major championship. He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season, behind Scheffler. In six months, Åberg jumped from 3064th to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Åberg enters 2024 carrying high expectations. With Skvoron on the bag, Åberg now has a caddie who has been there before to help shoulder the load.