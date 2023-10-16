Tom Kim subdues internal expectations with title defense at Shriners Children's Open

He’s as hard of a worker as Como has ever been around. And there’s a steadiness to his persona that is beyond his years. “He’s just got the strong desire to be one of the best players, if not the best player in the world,” Como said. His caddie Joe Skovron added they have to tell Kim to take days off. That drive has allowed him to crack the top 20 in the world and become one of the youngest success stories in the sport's history. But it’s the moments of immaturity that have endeared him to a growing fanbase, like when he fell in the mud during the PGA Championship or when he split his pants at the Presidents Cup.