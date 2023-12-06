Tiger Woods, TGR Design begin first phase of development on Marcella Club
2 Min Read
18-hole championship course in Park City, Utah, set to be completed in 2025
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods and his course design firm, TGR Design, have begun the first phase of developing Marcella Club, an 18-hole championship course in Park City, Utah.
The project is Woods’ fourth 18-hole original design and is part of a larger facility that will include another golf course and an alpine skiing resort. Woods announced the news Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).
Situated in Park City, 7,000 feet above sea level, initial renderings show Marcella Club could stretch more than 8,000 yards, with each par-5 capable of playing more than 600 yards.
The course, nestled in the Wasatch Mountains, at Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge, will feature “generous landing areas helping players to keep the ball in play while still challenging players with strategic choices and angles off the tee for the best opportunities to score,” according to TGR Design.
It marks Woods’ first foray into mountain course design.
He opened his first course, Bluejack National, in 2016, which winds through rolling hills and wooded countryside in Montgomery, Texas. El Cardonal at Diamante, which became the first Woods design to host a PGA TOUR event at this year’s World Wide Technology Championship, is set in the dunes of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, near the Pacific Ocean. Payne’s Valley, which opened in 2019, offers the closest approximation of Marcella Club. It is set among the Ozark Mountains near Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.
Woods is actively working with MLB superstar Mike Trout on another 18-hole design, Trout National – The Reserve, in southern New Jersey. Construction is tentatively scheduled to be completed in 2025.
TGR has also designed numerous short courses, including The Hay at Pebble Beach, The Playground at Jack’s Bay in the Bahamas, and short courses at Diamante.
The Tiger-designed track will be one of two 18-hole golf courses planned for Marcella Club, with the second course slated to be built after the TGR design is completed. Construction on Marcella Club is scheduled to begin in Summer 2024, and the course is anticipated to open in 2025. The designer of the second 18-hole course will be announced at a later date.