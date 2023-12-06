PGA TOUR statement on USGA, The R&A change to ball conformance testing

The USGA and The R&A announced changes related to golf ball conformance testing on Wednesday. Below is the PGA TOUR’s statement in response to the change:



"Throughout the process, we have provided feedback to the USGA and The R&A and are pleased to see a number of our recommendations reflected in this most recent announcement. However, we believe the proposed increase in test clubhead speed to 125 mph is disproportional to the rate of increase we see when analyzing PGA TOUR radar data. In conjunction with guidance from the Player Advisory Council, Player Directors and Policy Board, we will continue to share our feedback with the USGA and The R&A."