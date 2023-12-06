PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Steve Stricker poised for PNC Championship debut alongside daughter Izzi

    Written by Associated Press

    Steve Stricker is making his debut in the PNC Championship next week, and he should be thankful he didn’t have to choose between his two daughters, both good players. Stricker will be playing with his youngest, Izzi, a Wisconsin state high school champion.

    “I didn’t have a choice,” Stricker said. “Plus, Bobbi is a pro, and I think they’re staying away from that part of it.”

    Part of the criteria is that partners don’t have playing status on a professional tour. Bobbi Stricker, who played at Wisconsin, had Epson Tour status this year. She missed by one getting out of the first stage of LPGA Q-school.

    “She’s excited for Izzi, but I know deep down it hurt a little bit,” Stricker said. “We talked about that over the years how cool it would be.”

    It’s still going to be a family affair. Stricker’s wife and Bobbi will caddie. It is yet to be determined is who caddies for whom. “That will depend on personalities,” Stricker said with a laugh.

