Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School Final Stage
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament offers five cards on the 2024 Champions Tour, allowing career grinders and dreamers the chance to test their game against legends like Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples and John Daly on a season-long circuit.
Three First Stage sites were contested across the last month, leading to Final Stage, slated for Dec. 5-8 (Tuesday-Friday), across 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions course.
The Final Stage field features 78 players, 51 of whom advanced via First Stage. Twenty-seven players earned direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.
Read below for a look at this week’s field for the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage and how the field was comprised.
Top 75 on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Money List
Shane Bertsch
Jason Bohn
David Branshaw
Olin Browne
Carlos Franco
Tom Gillis
Matt Gogel
David McKenzie
Scott Parel
Wes Short, Jr.
Mario Tiziani
No. 1 on Japan Golf Tour – Senior Tour Order of Merit
Katsumasa Miyamoto
Top five at 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship
Jeff Brehaut
Tracy Phillips
Mike Small
Bob Sowards
Top 100 all-time money
Boo Weekley
PGA TOUR winners and veteran members / PGA TOUR Champions winners
Eric Axley
Craig Barlow
Cameron Beckman
Notah Begay III
Greg Chalmers
Daniel Chopra
Ted Purdy
Chris Riley
Ted Tryba
Omar Uresti
First Stage of Q-School
Valrico, Florida
Kris Blanks
Simon Griffiths
Andrew Marshall
Andrew Johnson
Alan McLean
Donald Carpenter III
Craig Bowden
Hank Kim
Todd Demsey
Guy Boros
Tim Weinhart
Dennis Hendershott
Harold Wallace
David Morland IV
John Smoltz
Jeff LeMaster
Chad Proehl
Jesus Amaya
Neal Lancaster
Saucier, Mississippi
Gibby Gilbert III
Eric Bogar
Fran Quinn
Robert Russell
Jeff Martin
Shaun Micheel
Jason Schultz
Tim Ailes
Steve Holmes
Mick Smith
Kevin Dillen
Mike Stone
Tim Bogue
Kent Jones
Soboba Springs, California
Michael Wright
Cameron Percy
Brian Cooper
Ho Sung Choi
David Bransdon
Jeff Gove
Keith Horne
Micah Rudosky
John Balfanz
Brian Hoops
Harry Rudolph
Jonathan Kaye
Justin Boatman
Gordon Burns
Steve Allan
Christopher Hanell
Raphael Jacquelin
Brett Melton