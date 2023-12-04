PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School Final Stage

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament offers five cards on the 2024 Champions Tour, allowing career grinders and dreamers the chance to test their game against legends like Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples and John Daly on a season-long circuit.

    Three First Stage sites were contested across the last month, leading to Final Stage, slated for Dec. 5-8 (Tuesday-Friday), across 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions course.

    The Final Stage field features 78 players, 51 of whom advanced via First Stage. Twenty-seven players earned direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.

    Read below for a look at this week’s field for the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage and how the field was comprised.

    Top 75 on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Money List

    Shane Bertsch
    Jason Bohn
    David Branshaw
    Olin Browne
    Carlos Franco
    Tom Gillis
    Matt Gogel
    David McKenzie
    Scott Parel
    Wes Short, Jr.
    Mario Tiziani

    No. 1 on Japan Golf Tour – Senior Tour Order of Merit

    Katsumasa Miyamoto

    Top five at 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship

    Jeff Brehaut
    Tracy Phillips
    Mike Small
    Bob Sowards

    Top 100 all-time money

    Boo Weekley

    PGA TOUR winners and veteran members / PGA TOUR Champions winners

    Eric Axley
    Craig Barlow
    Cameron Beckman
    Notah Begay III
    Greg Chalmers
    Daniel Chopra
    Ted Purdy
    Chris Riley
    Ted Tryba
    Omar Uresti

    First Stage of Q-School

    Valrico, Florida
    Kris Blanks
    Simon Griffiths
    Andrew Marshall
    Andrew Johnson
    Alan McLean
    Donald Carpenter III
    Craig Bowden
    Hank Kim
    Todd Demsey
    Guy Boros
    Tim Weinhart
    Dennis Hendershott
    Harold Wallace
    David Morland IV
    John Smoltz
    Jeff LeMaster
    Chad Proehl
    Jesus Amaya
    Neal Lancaster

    Saucier, Mississippi
    Gibby Gilbert III
    Eric Bogar
    Fran Quinn
    Robert Russell
    Jeff Martin
    Shaun Micheel
    Jason Schultz
    Tim Ailes
    Steve Holmes
    Mick Smith
    Kevin Dillen
    Mike Stone
    Tim Bogue
    Kent Jones

    Soboba Springs, California
    Michael Wright
    Cameron Percy
    Brian Cooper
    Ho Sung Choi
    David Bransdon
    Jeff Gove
    Keith Horne
    Micah Rudosky
    John Balfanz
    Brian Hoops
    Harry Rudolph
    Jonathan Kaye
    Justin Boatman
    Gordon Burns
    Steve Allan
    Christopher Hanell
    Raphael Jacquelin
    Brett Melton

    PGA TOUR Champions
